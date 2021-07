Heat a deep frying pan filled with peanut oil to 330-350°F. Trim the eggplant and slice into thin discs. Flour and fry until golden, then drain on paper towels. Chop the cashew nuts with the tarragon and set aside 1/3 of this mixture for the shrimp. Blend the rest with the garlic, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt to make the pesto. Sprinkle the shrimp tails with the chopped nuts and tarragon and sauté in a pan with a drizzle of hot-extra virgin olive oil for 30 seconds over high heat.