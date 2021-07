Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID, but no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Out of the more than 150 million people fully vaccinated against COVID in the U.S., more than 4,000 have experienced post-vaccination COVID infections so severe that they had to be hospitalized or died, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the agency says these breakthrough infections are expected, and the percentage is still extremely small compared to unvaccinated individuals getting infected. If you're concerned about breakthrough infections, however, experts say there are a few things that can make you more likely to get infected with COVID after vaccination.