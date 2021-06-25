Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Young European Architects

ArchDaily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCA’ASI exhibits Young European Architects, one of the collateral events of the 17th Biennale Architettura from May 22nd to November 21st, 2021. Following the success of the New Chinese Architecture competition in 2010, the Young Arab Architects in 2012, the Young Architects in Africa in 2014 and the Young Architects in Latin America, Architecturestudio organized this year the Young European Architects competition to support a young generation of architects in an approach of international recognition.

www.archdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Ca Asi#Young European Architects#Biennale Architettura#The Young Arab Architects#The Young Architects In#Cannaregio 6024
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Country
China
Related
WorldWallpaper*

Architects’ Directory 2021: Local Studio, South Africa

‘Local Studio is a quintessentially Joburg outfit: fast-paced, entrepreneurial and imperfect,’ says its founder, Thomas Chapman. He set up his South African architecture practice in 2012 and now runs it together with three co-directors, Samantha Trask, Daniel Trollip and Shawn Constant, and two non-executive directors, Khensani de Klerk and Njabulo Phekani. The small outfit – just 12 people strong – is prolific, having built 40-something projects in the past nine years, and shows no sign of slowing down.
DesignArchDaily

HHF Architects Reclaim the Playground at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Basel-based HHF Architects have been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia as part of the "How Will We Play Together?" exhibition. Titled "The Playful Eight", the 8-piece installation extends the biennale's brief to adults, and gives visitors "unsolicited elements that offer the possibility to escape control and productivity in order to play together".
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Architects’ Directory 2021: SOCA, Canada

Shane Laptiste and Tura Cousins Wilson are Studio of Contemporary Architecture, aka SOCA, a dynamic Toronto-based studio with a commitment to inclusive and beautiful architecture. Their recent residential project, Granny’s House, showcases their sensitive and playful approach at its best. Who: SOCA. Founded in 2018, Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Alankar Residence / Roy Anthony Architects

Lead Architects: Roy Antony Illampallil, platform poesis. Text description provided by the architects. Alankar Residence for Mr. Shahabudeen is one of the recently completed projects by our firm. It is located within 4kms of the Changanassery town-centre, in a residential neighborhood. Situated on a 410 sq.m. property, with an average site elevation of 1.2 m., the total building area surmounts to 456.12 sq.m. (4900 sq.ft.).
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Milanese Architect Stefano Boeri Builds Forests In The Sky

Stefano Boeri builds tree houses, but they’re not the kind you might imagine. Instead, the Milanese architect and urban planner is constructing high-density towers for trees inhabited by humans aimed at improving quality of life by inviting nature into the heart of the steel-and-concrete jungle. It’s not simply about a green wall or roof garden, but growing plants and actual trees – oak, beech, larch, olive, cherry and apple – in planters on the staggered, overhanging balconies of skyscrapers from top to bottom, which results in a landmark that mutates with the seasons. If we were to compare his high rises to a tall tree, the balconies would be the branches, the plants the leaves, the central structure the trunk and the hydraulic watering scheme the roots, where irrigation is performed with groundwater pulled by a pump system powered by solar panels on the roof. And if the Italian architect had his way, our planet would be populated by entire sustainable forest cities composed of these vegetal towers. For him, it’s a matter of the environmental survival of contemporary metropolises. So in 2014, he erected his first Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) in Milan composed of two residential skyscrapers rising 112 and 80 meters respectively, the first prototype of a sustainable building featuring façades carpeted with the leaves of 800 trees (ranging from 3 to 9 meters tall), 5,000 shrubs and 15,000 plants of 100 different species, which focuses on the relationship between humans and other living species. Making up the equivalent of three hectares of woodland and undergrowth concentrated in just 3,000 sqm of urban space, it forms a micro-climate, absorbs CO2 and fine particles from automobile traffic, produces oxygen, improves air quality, lowers temperatures, shields from noise pollution, reduces energy consumption and promotes biodiversity. Approximately 1,600 specimens of birds and butterflies have made the trees and bushes their habitat, and ladybirds were released inside the greenery as a natural pesticide. Boeri considered vegetation not just as ornamental, but a basic building block of architecture. Named in 2019 one of the 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years that represent a momentous change in thinking or technique by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, it has become not only a highly-recognizable symbol of Milan, but also a shining example of metropolitan reforestation embracing the close cohabitation of architecture and nature and defying energy-consuming urban sprawl.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Reborn House by Alhumaidhi Architects in Al-Bidea, Kuwait

The Reborn House is a luxurious seaside villa located in Bidaa, Kuwait. It was designed by Alhumaidhi Architects in an area where the western side is exposed to a busy street. Naturally, the design ensures maximum privacy from the street-side and maximum openness to the side facing the coast. The home spans across three levels and offers almost 13,000 square feet of luxurious minimalist living spaces with splendid views.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Writer’s Cabin / MuDD Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The writer’s cabin has been designed and built in a few months for a children's books writer. For her, the process and the resulting built needed to be extremely evocative and a source of inspiration for her future books. The writer’s cabin in the North of Madrid where winters are extremely cold is the first of a kind for MuDD Architects where digital fabrication combined with highly skilled master builders is used in the same project for mundane everyday use. The new architecture is also a claim from MuDD Architects that digital fabrication can really help make highly unique homes affordable.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Cipea Villa by Sanaksenao Architects in Najing, China

The Cipea Villa is a distinct contemporary villa located on the edge of a lake in China’s Pearl Spring Tourist and Holiday Resort Zone in Nanjing. Designed by Sanaksenaho Architects, this stunning villa design definitely draws attention with its eccentric exterior design achieved with exposed concrete and large glazed surfaces facing the lake.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Above Board Living / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Manufacturers: David Reddy Furniture, Evolution Windows. Text description provided by the architects. Where the land meets the sea the blue expanse of ocean and sky is a magnet for humanity, the Blue Planet Dwellers; this home, created for a family reaching maturity, with adult children and parents deeply passionate about good design, expressed through their creation and manufacture of accessories for daily life, aimed to remove barriers to that irresistible attraction. They craved the ability to live their lives intimately connected to the nearby Bronte Beach and the Pacific Ocean horizon beyond; to watch the morning sun rise from its depths and be immersed in the conditions of the surf and sea breezes rising from the water.
DesignArchDaily

ZHA Exhibits Modular Meeting Space at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled ‘High-performing Urban Ecologies', the installation responds to the theme of Resilient Communities by displaying the Alis Meeting Pod, a modular structure of ZHA’s Unicorn Island Masterplan that is currently under construction in Chengdu, China. The installation is on display at the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance of the Italian Pavilion.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Mozambican Architecture

Amancio d'Alpoim Miranda Guedes, known as Pancho Guedes is an architect, painter, sculptor, and educator that is revered as one of the earliest post-modernist architects in Africa. Throughout his career, he has contributed to more than 500 building designs which were often characterized as eclectic, bringing together Lusophone African influence with his unique surrealist and experimental artistic style. It is said that having worked mainly in Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, and Portugal, Pancho Guedes was less well known than he ought to have been in the rest of the world, as he is a leading figure in modern African architecture.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Flat with Half Arc / SHKAF interior architects

Lead Architects: Anna Akhremenkova, Viktoria Korneeva. Text description provided by the architects. A small apartment 33 square meters in Moscow is done for rent. It is located at the center of a dynamic city and is perfect for a young professional without a family. The idea was to create a...
EntertainmentArchDaily

Architecture Portfolio Challenge by Architerrax

The Architerrax portfolio competition 2021 aims to provide an international platform for architecture students to showcase their designs. A portfolio is essentially a tool used to present and demonstrate one's skills. This competition identifies outstanding students who balance academic excellence with a versatility and it helps them gain recognition amongst architecture firms globally.
New York City, NYDezeen

Twelve Architects unveils plan for elevated park in Manchester

London studio Twelve Architects has revealed its plan to transform the disused Castlefield Viaduct in Manchester into a "green oasis" reminiscent of New York City's High Line. The design, which was informed by James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro's New York City High Line, is a 330-metre long linear park that will occupy a disused 130-year-old railway viaduct.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Sewdley Street / Matthew Giles Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the conversion a dilapidated industrial warehouse into a house for a young city professional. Located in the London Borough of Hackney, the palette of raw materials creates an industrial aesthetic in tune with the original building. In transforming the space, Matthew...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Fairy Tale Architecture

Fairy Tale Architecture is a ground-breaking book, the first study to bring architects in conversation with fairy tales in breathtaking designs. Little Red Riding Hood, Baba Yaga, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, The Snow Queen: these and more than fifteen other stories designed by Bernheimer Architecture, Snøhetta, Rural Studio, LEVENBETTS, LTL Architects and many other international vanguards have created stunning works for this groundbreaking collection of architectural fairy tales. Story by story, Andrew Bernheimer and Kate Bernheimer—a brother and sister team as in an old fairy tale—have built the ultimate home for lovers of fiction and design.
Visual Artceoworld.biz

Meet The Most Inspiring Architects In The World

Every architectural structure has its own aesthetic appeal. Each architect is a unique talented person holding lots of creativity. This article is dedicated to the top 10 architects around the world who most people have admired during the years. Moshe Safdie: He was born in Haifa in 1938. He is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy