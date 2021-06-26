Sara Bareilles Reveals Reason Behind Collaboration With Morgxn in 'Wonder' Remake

There are musical revivals, and then there are musical re-pie-vals. Now that you’ve stopped reading this news post, time to get to the story: Sara Bareilles will return to Broadway this fall in the musical Waitress, slated to run from September 2 through January 9 of next year, with Bareilles in the lead role until October 17. But wait, you might ask, didn’t that musical close the January before the COVID pandemic? It did! And isn’t the theater it was in occupied by the musical Six now? It is! But the producers of Waitress, led by Barry and Fran Weissler, are moving the production across the street from the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (previously home to The Inheritance, if you care about the whole shuffling of which Broadway show is in which house). “I couldn’t miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year,” Bareilles, who wrote the music for Waitress and has dropped in to star in the show three times before, said in a statement.