‘Show Me Snakes’ is back with an event this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tammy and Micky Meyer created Show Me Snakes as a business when they decided they could create something different than other ‘exotic animal’ shows. They saw the lack in education about how to care for these reptiles and knew they could help owners and lovers of reptiles learn the proper care these animals need. When you walk into the event, expect to see people who admire and care for animals. This show provides everything you may need to properly care for your reptiles, as the couple has noticed isn’t always acknowledged elsewhere.