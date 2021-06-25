Josh Duffee takes us back in time with his music

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Celebrating 20 years since the first performance with his big band, Josh Duffee visited to let us know about an upcoming event. Being a local musician from the Quad Cities, Josh is an old soul. He enjoys playing late 30s and 40s music, traditional swing and big band music. Josh’s first performance took place on Saturday, June 30th, 2001 at the Moline Community Centre on 5th Avenue in Moline. The performance was a “Tribute to Gene Krupa & His Orchestra”. Josh hopes to carry on the musical legacies of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson, both musical legends from the Quad Cities, through his focus of music being from the 20s, 30s, and 40s.