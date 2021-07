It'll be an early start for the marathon swimming competition in Tokyo. Start times for the men's and women's 10-kilometer races have been moved up to 6:30 a.m. to avoid expected heat later in the day. The course at Odaiba Marine Park features a backdrop of the Tokyo skyline and the Rainbow Bridge. The men's and women's events feature plenty of strategy, with some swimmers sprinting from the start, while others conserve energy in hopes of closing with a rush. Kicking and knocking into each other in the water is common.