Nebraska AD Moos to retire as Athletic Director effective Wednesday

ESPN reports that Bill Moos says he will retire as Nebraska athletic director effective Wednesday. The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the football program had been turned around. Moos hired twelve head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. He has made celebrated coaching hires such as Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men's basketball, although Frost, a former Huskers quarterback, is 12-20 in his first three seasons at his alma mater. "Much of our work over the last four years is hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see -- reorganizing the department to ensure efficiencies; hiring incredibly talented men and women to lead our department and our sports programs; polishing and sharing our iconic brand worldwide; and, most importantly, enhancing the student-athlete experience," Moos said. "These necessary changes have laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards." An offensive lineman at Washington State, Moos began his administrative career 40 years ago at his alma mater before first leading an athletic department at Montana in 1990. He served as Oregon's athletic director from 1995 to 2007 before resigning. The Omaha World Herald reports that Garrett Klassy will serve as the interim athletic director, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green revealed in a statement this morning. Klassy, who graduated from Wisconsin in 1998, arrived at Nebraska nearly two years ago as NU’s senior deputy A.D. for external operations.