REVISED: 7/2/21 at 3:04 pm. RECEIVED: 7/1/21 at 3:30 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: General Public Comment. Action Items: Town Manager Appointments. Town Manager Report - updates and councilor questions: climate action, adaptation and resilience plan update on town services and outreach related action items. Presentation and discussion items: solid waste hauler options studies. Minutes: adoption of 6/24/21 minutes. Announcements. Future agenda items: a. Regulations for restrictions on issuance of residential parking permits within municipal parking district, b. Requirement for parking hearings for removal of parking - clarify relationship of and requirements of general bylaw 3.14 and Town Council policy regarding the control and regulation of the public ways section on permanent parking changes; c. Townwide residential parking, d. Waste hauler options. Public Comment. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Adjourn.