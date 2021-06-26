Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

14812 Felbridge Way, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this gorgeous, all-brick, transitional home in sought-after Rosemont with more space than is imaginable. It’s the perfect house for multi-generational families boasting several private suites plus the primary, a basement apartment with a wine cellar & detached 2-car garage with carport & carriage apartment. With 7 graciously sized bedrooms (each with oversized closets) & seven full bathrooms, there’s room for everyone. The back yard is like a private oasis with a huge patio, an amazing in-ground pool & a hot tub that conveys. It’s the perfect space for entertaining or for relaxing. Back inside, you’ll notice the wonderful attention to detail. There are four fireplaces, hardwood floors, moldings & built-ins galore. Spend time working in the office & then enjoy a little peace and tranquility on the covered porch overlooking the pool. Another perk…. there’s no lack of storage thanks to the basement & the walk up attic. This home, at this price, affords the perfect opportunity to update in exactly the way you’d like to make it your own. It's an easy drive to commerce, Independence Golf Course, interstate 288 & top-rated Chesterfield schools!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellar#Hot Tub#Rosemont#The Office#Interstate 288
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy