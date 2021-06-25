Cancel
Hoverboard Bluetooth Troubleshooting Guide_

By Ryan Mcbride
Gadget Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your hoverboard is equipped with Bluetooth and you’re having trouble connecting to your mobile phone or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, or if you’re having issues playing music from your device through the Hoverboard’s speakers, you may be able to fix the problem with your hoverboard yourself. Here are some tips for establishing a Bluetooth connection with most Bluetooth Hoverboard models and your Android phone, iPhone or other mobile devices.

#Hoverboards#Bluetooth Hoverboard#Settings
