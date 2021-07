The annual celebration of all things chocolatey might be some way off yet, but you don’t need to wait until Easter 2022 to get your cocoa fix.The experts at Cadbury are well-known for tempting chocoholics with new and delicious creations, including the DIY chocolate cottage kit, which went down a storm earlier this year, with many people buying it for loved ones instead of traditional eggs.And the brand’s latest creation looks just as enticing – a build-your-own train set made entirely of Dairy Milk and, wait for it, Oreos.Whether you’re looking for an activity to keep your children entertained on...