Ask Sam Mailbag: Simmons, Vucevic, Payne and more

Cover picture for the articleIf you could get Ben Simmons for Lauri on a sign-and-trade, maybe I'd go for it... but you know that couldn't happen. Overrated or not, Simmons is a big star. Somebody will give them more than Lauri for him. Also, Simmons makes $33MM next season (then 35, 37 and 40). And lest we forget, he may have single-handedly lost that Game 7. He was not only afraid to shoot, but even to handle the ball long enough to get fouled. So do you really want him? At $33MM? You obviously like Simmons a lot more than I do. Maybe I haven't seen enough of him. For example, I haven't seen his toughness & attitude, especially in that last series. Doesn't that disappearing act give you at least some pause? I admit the combination of size & ball-handling is intriguing, but he's not exactly Magic. I thought you said it's all about offense now and we need 3-pt. shooters.

Ask Sam Mailbag: Building around players, AK draft moves, and more

The Atlanta Hawks success story is one I think the Bulls can look to replicate from the dweller of the NBA to Eastern Conference Finalists. But is there concern about Vucevic's role as it translates to becoming a contender in the East? Atlanta seemed to surround Trae Young with shooters and then having Capela protect the rim. Today's NBA often is built around wing players and with Atlanta building and experiencing success around a PG, I think the Bulls can look to the Hawks on how to build around Zach LaVine. Should there be pause within the Bulls about Vucevic being the teams second best player and whether a combination of him and Zach can win at the highest level?
