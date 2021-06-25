Ask Sam Mailbag: Simmons, Vucevic, Payne and more

If you could get Ben Simmons for Lauri on a sign-and-trade, maybe I'd go for it... but you know that couldn't happen. Overrated or not, Simmons is a big star. Somebody will give them more than Lauri for him. Also, Simmons makes $33MM next season (then 35, 37 and 40). And lest we forget, he may have single-handedly lost that Game 7. He was not only afraid to shoot, but even to handle the ball long enough to get fouled. So do you really want him? At $33MM? You obviously like Simmons a lot more than I do. Maybe I haven't seen enough of him. For example, I haven't seen his toughness & attitude, especially in that last series. Doesn't that disappearing act give you at least some pause? I admit the combination of size & ball-handling is intriguing, but he's not exactly Magic. I thought you said it's all about offense now and we need 3-pt. shooters.