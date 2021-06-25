60 Free Things To Do in Philly this Summer with Kids

While there are thousands of tourist attractions and cultural experiences in Chicago (and about 100 of them that you should do with kids before they grow up!) not all of them are great for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. So, after creating a list of things you should do with Chicagoland babies before they turn one, we set about making the ultimate list of 25 things to do in Chicago before your little one turns five. From zoos to gardens to museums, much of this list is especially great for preschoolers and kids about to enter kindergarten.