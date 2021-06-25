60 Free Things To Do in Philly this Summer with Kids
Now that the most unique school year on record is over, Philly parents must find ways to entertain, educate, and engage their children over the summer. This can get expensive, so Mommy Poppins Philadelphia has researched some of the best events throughout the region that do not cost a cent. The list includes outdoor movies, festivals, scavenger hunts, storytimes, and Wawa Welcome America events throughout the region. So get ready for a great summer ahead while staying on a budget.mommypoppins.com