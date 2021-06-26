Cancel
Murray, IA

Melcher-Dallas Baseball Comes Back, Softball Routs Murray

By Alex Koch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelcher-Dallas’ baseball squad overcame a two-run deficit to knock off Murray, 7-4 while the softball squad routed the Mustangs, 11-1. The Saints’ baseball squad trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth and came away with back-to-back clutch RBI hits from Logan Godfrey and Cole Metz made it 6-4. The final insurance run was a sacrifice fly by Ryan Krpan. Metz went two for three with a double and three RBIs in the victory. Owen Suntken picked up the win on the mound, giving up four runs on five hits in six innings of work. With the win, Melcher-Dallas climbs above .500 with a 10-9 record.

