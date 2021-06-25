Cancel
Reno, NV

Excessive heat coming to our region

Reno, Nevada
 16 days ago

The Reno Fire Department would like to remind the public of safety precautions you should take with extreme heat coming to our region. Per the National Weather Service, there is an excessive heat watch in effect in the Greater Reno Area from Sunday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 30.

General Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. More information is available from the Washoe County Health District on Preventing Heat-Related Illnesses.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Homeless Services

City of Reno staff and partners have been busy preparing for the extreme heat on behalf of our unsheltered population. As a reminder, the Nevada Cares Campus facility can be used year round to escape extreme weather. Visitors to the campus are not obligated to stay overnight and occupy a bed. The campus is also meant to be a resource for those who need to escape the weather, are hungry, thirsty or are seeking other offered resources. There is an indoor, air-conditioned area and an outdoor shaded day area.

The city has ordered outdoor cooling units to help with the high temperatures in the outside day area. The units are scheduled to arrive by Monday.

For individuals who need assistance with transportation to the CARES campus, day bus passes are available and will be distributed by members of the City of Reno Clean and Safe Team.

Seniors and other vulnerable residents

Residents should be sure to check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

During regular business hours, seniors without air conditioning are welcome to escape the heat by participating in regularly scheduled parks and recreation programs at the following City of Reno facilities:

  • Evelyn Mount NorthEast Community Center - 1301 Valley Road
  • Teglia’s Paradise Park - 2745 Elementary Drive
  • Neil Road Recreation Center - 3925 Neil Road

Drop-in programs are available, or seniors can call 775-334-2262 or visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec to register for non-drop in programs. Friendly reminder that Parks and Recreation services are being provided to the public in compliance with current COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Washoe County Senior Center (1155 E. 9th Street) and Sparks Senior Center (97 Richards Way) are also open during normal business hours and activities. For more information, visit washoecounty.us/seniorsrv.

