Gamecocks Earned 8-6 Victory Over Flandreau in Cornbelt Baseball League

In the Cornbelt baseball league, the Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks edged out an 8-6 victory over the Flandreau Cardinals. Drew DeMars homered, and Cole Hellie, Chad Morrison, Noah Vettrus, and Drew Maras provided the RBIs in the win. Tyler Renken pitched seven and two thirds, allowing just two runs. Tonight is the “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” in Dell Rapids, when the Mudcats play PBR. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. and you can hear that game on Jammin’ Country 103.