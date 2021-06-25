Cancel
Columbus, OH

COVID-19 Update: Vax-a-Million Winners, Youth Vaccinations, Death Data

By Office of the Ohio Governor
 16 days ago

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For yesterday’s fifth and final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,469,542 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million, and 154,889 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 youth entries over last week.

