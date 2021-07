Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time ever following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals. After beating Wydad 1-0 away in Morocco in the first leg of the semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Johannesburg on Saturday saw Chiefs sealing a place in the final, where they will clash against reigning African champions Al Ahly.