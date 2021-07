Samoa Joe's release from the WWE earlier this year was shocking for fans, though it didn't take long for the company to reverse its decision in a logical manner. Following reports that Joe (real name: Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) took a job with WWE offshoot NXT, the wrestler appeared on a recent episode of Tuesday Night NXT as William Regal's enforcer-of-sorts to ensure the general manager is "respected" by others around him. The new role came with the explicit caveat from Regal that Joe can't be a competitor on the roster unless he's provoked, and given Joe's recent comments about a potential in-ring return, that day could come sooner than later.