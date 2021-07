Though it's best to keep your housing costs to 30% of your income, in some cases, you can get away with exceeding that limit. As a general rule, it's a good idea to avoid spending more than 30% of your take-home pay on housing. And by "housing," we're talking about rent payments for tenants. For homeowners, we're talking about a monthly mortgage payment, property taxes, insurance, and any other fixed costs that may be involved, like homeowners association fees. If you keep your housing costs to that 30% threshold, you'll be less likely to fall behind on your other bills and rack up debt in the process.