Fitness

How This RD Stays Hydrated — No Matter How Hot It Is Outside

MindBodyGreen
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a registered dietitian, staying hydrated is always at the top of my wellness routine. I start out each morning drinking a large water bottle, sometimes still and sometimes bubbly, that gets continuously refilled throughout the day. While each individual's hydration needs will vary based on their current health status, medication use, activity level, and age, one thing is true for all of us: Hydration is essential.

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
EnvironmentUnion Democrat

Staying hydrated, healthy during extreme heat

Summer heat and humidity can cause people to experience heat-related illness. But people can take steps to avoid a trip to the emergency department for heat-related illness.Dr. Michael Boniface, an emergency medicine physician, says a wide variety of heat-related illness can exist, and the terminology can be confusing. "You may...
FitnessMcAlester News

LOCKWOOD: Remember to stay hydrated in the summer

While it is important to stay hydrated year-round, it can be more of a challenge during the steamy summer months. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat by balancing fluid intake with what is lost through the course of the daily living. Most people know we lose...
WorkoutsSTACK

How to Hydrate Properly to Maintain Your Performance in the Summer Heat

Staying hydrated is critical to an athlete’s performance. In the heat of July and August, athletes are especially prone to dehydration. Just a 2.5 percent loss in weight from dehydration can impair the capacity to perform high-intensity exercise by 45 percent, according to a 1985 study. Across the board, dehydration reduces athletic capability by decreasing blood flow, sweat rates and heat dissipation while increasing an athlete’s core temperature and use of energy.
Environmentagrinews-pubs.com

Senior News Line: Staying hydrated in summer heat

If there is any mantra we need to repeat this summer it’s this one: drink more liquids. A university study revealed that 80% of heat-related deaths were in people over the age of 60. We need to do everything we can to avoid dehydration when the weather is hot. As...
Grand Rapids, MITODAY.com

How to stay safe in the summer heat

As a record-breaking heat wave lingers over the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the country see high temperatures, doctors and other health experts are urging people to take measures to stay cool and know the signs of heat illnesses. "Anytime we get over the 90-degree mark, we start to...
Healthabc17news.com

How to stay cool without air conditioning

If you’re one of the more than 20 million people experiencing the Northwest heat wave, you might be wondering how to stay cool, particularly if you don’t have air conditioning — or don’t want to run it constantly. US cities and Canada have been reporting their hottest temperatures, some of...
Springfield, MAcw39.com

How to stay cool in the heat when exercising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even with the temperatures and humidity reaching oppressive levels in parts of the country, there are plenty of people who still want that outside workout. If you do want to brave the heat and do it safely, it’s crucial to plan what you’ll have outside of...
Healthcounty10.com

The heat is on: How to stay cool and spurn the burn

When the sun comes out to play, many of us make plans to do the same. The summer months bring the promise of backyard barbecues, pick-up games in the park, and wasting away lazy afternoons in the water. This year’s summer season feels extra special as COVID-19 vaccines have paved a way for us to once again gather together safely.
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

ACV Hydration Sticks

Essential Elements Nutrition has debuted zero sugar Apple Cider Vinegar-Infused Hydration Sticks, designed to replenish electrolytes and provide immune support. Available in three fruit-centric flavors, the sticks contain Apple Cider Vinegar, added electrolytes in the form of sodium, chloride, and potassium, and vitamin C. Flavor profiles include Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Watermelon Cucumber, and Yuzu Lime.
FitnessPosted by
SPY

The Best Pre-workout Supplement Powders for Energy, Recovery and Endurance

It isn’t easy getting yourself to the gym whether you choose to do it early in the morning, midday or after working. It takes determination, focus and of course much valued time. So many of us think of it as a chore instead of understanding that we were designed to move. In fact, studies have found that those who are sedentary are more likely to gain weight. Furthermore, without even becoming too scientific, just remember the last time you spent the entire day at your computer. You didn’t really feel great. Truth be told you probably felt a little stiff. So it really is worth it to get so get some physical activity in your schedule daily. That may lead you to consider how to best approach the energy level required and what you may want to eat before heading out for a run, brisk walk or to hit the gym and weight train.
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Swollen Under-Eyes? Try This Upgraded Cucumber Trick From An MD

No matter how painstakingly you care for the area, it's still pretty common to wake up with tender, swollen under-eyes. This bloating can happen for myriad reasons (namely, allergies, diet, lack of sleep, and even stress), but regardless of the origin, you likely want to soothe the puffiness as soon as it strikes—and fast.
FitnessTrendHunter.com

Crunchy Keto Snack Mixes

Keto-Friendly Crunch Mix is a new crunchy keto snack that is made with Catalina Crunch's best-selling keto-friendly cereal. The keto-friendly snacks are texture-rich, savory, low in sugar and carbs, higher in protein and uncompromising when it comes to taste. The protein-packed low-carb keto snack mixes are being introduced in flavors like Traditional, Spicy Kick, Cheddar and Creamy Ranch.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Cranberry Juice, New Study Says

For years, you've probably heard that cranberry juice is good for your urinary health (which is true), or even that it's beneficial to your gut health (also demonstrated to be accurate). Now, an intriguing study has uncovered yet another advantage of drinking the juice of this tart little berry. Keep reading—this might make you smile.
KidsTODAY.com

In summer, how hot is too hot for your baby?

Whenever extreme hot weather is predicted, high temps are potentially dangerous for anyone. But your baby is especially vulnerable. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., but there are no hard-and-fast rules about when to keep your baby indoors. The age of your baby, the humidity, your baby's health and the planned activity all should be considered before making an in-or-out decision.
FDAsixtyandme.com

How to Stay in the Zinc “Goldilocks” Zone

Zinc is an amazing nutrient because it plays such a critical role in keeping us healthy. It is technically classified as a “micronutrient” since we need so very little of it. Many older women, for example, only need about 8 milligrams a day. Our bodies cannot produce zinc, so we need to get it from our food.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

How to Make a Pitcher of Margaritas That Stays Fresh

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether it's Tuesday or not, summer is the perfect time to treat you and your friends to a pitcher of margaritas and a platter of tacos. Margaritas are fairly easy to make, with traditional recipes requiring only three ingredients — tequila, orange liqueur (such as triple sec), and lime juice. Or, if you're in a pinch, you can use store-bought margarita mix.
Healthtownepost.com

Health Spotlight: Tips to Stay Hydrated in the Summer Heat

Writer / Dr. Kevin Nowak, emergency medicine physician at IU Health Saxony Hospital. As the temperature continues to rise and we find ourselves spending more time outside in the summer sun, it’s important to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water year-round is important, especially during the summer when we lose a lot more of our fluid through sweat. Dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion, increase your risk of kidney stones and muscle damage, and cause constipation.
WorkoutsThrive Global

How to Stay Fit During Hard Times

It is evident that difficult periods in our lives spark a lot of negative feelings, which pose a risk to our mental health. We might feel demotivated and feel unwilling to do anything that requires energy or focus. But it is especially during these times that we should strive to stay fit physically and mentally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy