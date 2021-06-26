354 Bank St, Sussex, VA 23890

Check out this 2008 freshly painted three bedroom, two full bath rancher with large family room, newer Heat pump (2020), new privacy fence and new large shed that is priced under $150,000. Dimensional roof, new elements put in the water heater (2020) and all new carpeting. Storm doors on the front and back doors. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Minutes from 460 and the Prince George (Disputanta line). Very affordable home with public water and sewer. "Special Financing Incentives available on this property from Sirva Mortgage." Move-in ready. Appraisal required repairs.