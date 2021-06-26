Colorado law change allows fireworks in Commerce City limits

Some fireworks now permissible in Colorado Wikimedia commons

The Commerce City council, in a meeting on June 7th, approved flexibility to the fireworks laws. On July 3 and 4th "permissible fireworks" are now allowed to be set off in Commerce City until 11 p.m.

The new fireworks ordinance also allows the sale, storage, possession, and handling of these “permissible fireworks” in the Commerce City limits. Previously it was illegal to use, possess, and sell fireworks in the city.

Some fireworks now permissible in Colorado Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

This will be good news for Commerce City residents wanting to celebrate with their own fireworks, however make sure you understand the limits of the law. Certain types of fireworks are still illegal and the existing penalties for fireworks violations are still in in place. The fines start at $500 for a first offense and $750 for a second.

Fireworks are also still strictly prohibited at any time in public areas: city parks, trails, and other open spaces. With the Colorado wildfires and the high fire risk around setting off fireworks, it's wise to exercise caution.

Permissible fireworks for personal use in some cities under Colorado law include:

Cylindrical and cone fountains

Wheels and ground spinners

Illuminating torches and colored fire

Dipped sticks and sparklers

Toy propellant devices/trick noise makers

Snake or glow worm pressed pellets

Multiple tube/spark showers (less than 15 feet off the ground)

(all items above are subject to size and chemical composition limitations)

Fire department recommedations

The North Metro Fire Department reminds Colorado residents that most fireworks are still illegal in the majority of Colorado.

Even with legal fireworks, such as sparklers, it's important to practice caution, especially around young children or if people are intoxicated.

As North Metro Fire Department explains:

"Sparklers can burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees - that's as hot as a blow torch used to melt metals."

With the weather, drought, and risk of fire and injury, they recommend attending a public event rather than running your own fireworks display at home.

"For everyone’s safety, North Metro Fire recommends that residents leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the free fireworks shows in the area." --North Metro Fire

There are many professionally done public displays far more impressive than anything you can do at home.

Check individual city laws for celebrations this July 4th

In Colorado cities, including Commerce City, personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground, fragment, or travel through the air are illegal everywhere in Colorado. Examples, according to the North Metro Fire District, include bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs and M-80s.

"Those who use illegal fireworks are subject to fines of more than $2,500 and possible jail time."--North Metro Fire District

Each area also has it's own restrictions. In Northglenn, for example, all types of fireworks are illegal, even those that don’t explode or leave the ground.

“It is complicated. Colorado has a very patchwork set of laws and regulations around fireworks, so I think it’s really important for everyone to know the rules and restrictions in their own area,” said West Metro Fire Assistant Chief, Michael Kirkpatrick to Fox News.

Avoid firework related injuries

Commerce City residents who do decide to celebrate at home, follow the Consumer Safety commissions guidelines to have a great night without injuries.

From the Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2019 Annual Fireworks Report:

Fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2019." Also: "CPSC staff received reports of 12 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths during 2019."

Have fun on July 4th and be safe. Will you celebrate at home or at one of Colorado's public fireworks displays?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.