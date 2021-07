US stocks were on track to close higher, with the S&P hitting a record high following the release of the Fed minutes. Minutes of the June 15 to 16 Federal Open Market Committee meeting did show further discussion of reducing the Fed's asset purchases, and plans for more to come. However, there was general agreement that while the tapering could occur sooner than expected, conditions were not right to move forward right away. In short, it was "prudent" to begin preparations, but with no clear timeline on when to act.