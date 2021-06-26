Safe and fun summer with bonfires and backyard barbecues

Dustin Tramel/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Summer of 2021 is in full swing, and so are the bonfires and backyard barbecues. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, outdoor activities have been the most preferred way to de-stress and to escape the overwhelming effects of a long term isolation. Bonfires and backyard barbecues are some of the best activities to spend during summer months. They can be a great plan to have fun, but being around open flames is not always safe and it requires careful approaches.

Purva Grover, MD, a Medical Director of Cleveland Clinic Children's Pediatric Emergency Departments, offers a few helpful tips on how to remain safe while still having fun.

Grover states that, unfortunately, there are common occurrences with bonfires and barbecues, like a fair share of touching the grill, the surface and foods falling over. She also claims that parents still need to keep a close eye on their kids even though the adults might be the ones cooking on the grill or building the fire. This is because it can be very easy for the kids to fortuitously get too close to the burning fire or grab onto scalding stuffs.

This also applies to any adolescent and is not only limited to kids. Adolescents may be enticed to throw random things into the scorching fire, which is dangerous. As stated by the safety experts, trash, plastic, cardboard, wet wood and accelerants like gasoline or lighter fluid are some of the stuffs that should never be used. So, keep them out of reach.

“We have seen some pretty nasty fire-related injuries and heat-related injuries,” said Dr. Grover, emphasizing on the outcomes of such reckless behaviors.

She states that if you suffer a major burn, get medical care straight away. If it appears to be more minor, make sure to run it under cold water and wrap it in gauze. However, never put ice on the burn, for it can further damage the tissue.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.