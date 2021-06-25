Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilbert, WI

OBITUARY: Barbara A. Halbach

thebrillionnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara A. Halbach, age 84, of Hilbert passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born June 5, 1937 in Chilton, daughter of the late Alvin & Malitta (Labitzke) Dohr. She married Leander F. “Pete” Halbach on April 28, 1956 in Hilbert and the couple raised 7 children while tending to the family farm. A little later in life, she met her significant other, David L. “Big Guy” Diedrich, with whom she spent her life with until his passing in 2009.

www.thebrillionnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Holstein, WI
City
Chilton, WI
City
Hilbert, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Alvin, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Birds#Squirrels#Tecumseh Products#Chilton Metal Products#St Mary Catholic Church#Polka Music#Christian#Wietingfuneralhome Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy