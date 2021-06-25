OBITUARY: Barbara A. Halbach

Barbara A. Halbach, age 84, of Hilbert passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born June 5, 1937 in Chilton, daughter of the late Alvin & Malitta (Labitzke) Dohr. She married Leander F. “Pete” Halbach on April 28, 1956 in Hilbert and the couple raised 7 children while tending to the family farm. A little later in life, she met her significant other, David L. “Big Guy” Diedrich, with whom she spent her life with until his passing in 2009.