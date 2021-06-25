Cancel
Kansas State

EXPLAINER: Aid May Not Be Enough to Prevent Kansas Evictions

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

MISSION, Kansas (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

