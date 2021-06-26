National Zoo and Aquarium Month in Akron Zoo

Akron Zoo/Facebook

AKRON, OH — June is celebrated as National Zoo and Aquarium Month! The month of June is to honor and recognized zoos and aquariums' role in conservation and research to protect the natural world. It encourages people to visit the zoo and aquarium and learn more about the living creature living in the two habitats and what guests can do in helping to save and protect the environment.

At Akron Zoo, National Zoo and Aquarium Month is an opportunity to celebrate their mission in connecting people’s lives to wildlife and inspiring lifelong learning and conservation.

These are some of the highlights of “Zoomazing” teams that work in Akron Zoo and took care of the animals.

The Avian team of the Akron Zoo takes care of all the birds, such as penguins, flamingos, condors and aviary. The carnivore team cares for animals like snow leopards, lions, red pandas, tigers and bears. And the ectotherm team cares for all the reptiles, amphibian and fish.

Then the hoofstock/primate team is responsible for the hoofstock like goat and gazelles and primate species, like white-cheeked gibbons and lemurs. Meanwhile, the animal care managers help care for all the animals in the zoo, as well as bring new animals to the zoo and conservation program.

The education team is on a mission of lifelong learning by managing education programs, volunteer programs and taking care of the animal ambassadors. The External Affairs team is responsible for the zoo’s fundraising, community relations, corporate giving and fundraising events. The facilities and ground teams are responsible for maintenance, horticulture and more and keeping everything functioning well.

The finance team makes sure the zoo handles the payroll, budgeting, accounts receivable, IT and all business functions. The Guest Services teams are the ones to interact with guests from the gift shops, guest experiences, facility rentals and food service.

The marketing team handles the zoo’s advertising, public relations, special event, social media and many more. The people and culture team handle human resources, health and safety and diversity and inclusion. The vet team makes sure that every animal is healthy.

Those are the employees at the Akron Zoo who help keep the animals and the zoo functioning well. Happy Zoo and Aquarium Month!

