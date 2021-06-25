Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd share the “outside the box” country deep cut that was their first dance song
Between the two of them, singer-songwriter and husband-and-wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have put out plenty of songs worthy of landing on any fan's wedding playlist. Maren made major waves with her crossover love song "The Bones," while Ryan's "Diamond or Twine" is a romantic ode to lasting love. The couple offers a slightly steamier selection with their latest duet, a heady love ballad called "Chasing After You" that they performed together at the 2021 ACM Awards.