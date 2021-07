Despite last week’s Lap 1 accident that left him outside the points, Max Verstappen is once more a heavy favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 Hungarian GP on August 1 at the Hungaroring. Contact with eventual winner Lewis Hamilton ended a three-race winning streak from the pole for Verstappen. This week, Verstappen is listed with minus odds of -115, which means for the second consecutive week, the only way to have a profitable wager is to get someone to take the opposite bet and fade the Red Bull driver.