Cleveland Institute of Art presents the 2021 Summer Teacher Residency Exhibition

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Institute of Art is hosting their 2021 Summer Teacher Residency exhibition, which features the work of 21 art educators from all over the country.

The artworks displayed in the exhibition will include this year's two residency programs: 2D processes, which include painting, drawing and printmaking, as well as Contemporary Craft.

The Cleveland Institute of Art Summer Teacher Residency was established to bring together a diverse group who have shown dedication to art-making and inquiry.

During their stay at CIA, all the resident artist-educators are required to develop a new, personal body of work with the support of an instructor in the studio. The curriculum for the program also encourages the residents to work independently, meet with a mentor for conceptual and material development and participate in group critiques to enrich their practice.

Residents are provided with private studio spaces, art equipment and access to the CIA's cutting-edge facilities while on campus. Regular feedback and input from residency cohort, coordinated by faculty advisers, is possible thanks to a culture of cooperation and community at CIA.

The 2021 residency took place from June 15 to June 26, 2021 and was divided into three courses exploring the areas of:

2D Processes, including drawing, painting and printmaking;

Contemporary Craft, including ceramics, glass and jewelry and metals;

Digital Art + Photography, including video, digital prints and digital photography.

The exhibition marks the ending of their residency and a celebration of their artistic achievement. Art fans are invited to come to the Cleveland Institute of Art Gallery from June 28 to July 9.

In the summer, the Gallery are open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends and will be closed on July 5 in observance of the holiday.

