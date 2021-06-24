Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

the health jeanne

By TheCatoctinBanner.com
thecatoctinbanner.com
 18 days ago

Welcome to the fresh fruit and vegetable season. So, get your taste buds ready! One of my favorites is fresh blueberries. I consider them a star among fruits!. Research shows that blueberries have been associated with several health benefits, including improved weight management and cognitive protection. Research on the relationship between blueberries and cognitive performance shows that the fruit protects delayed memory, executive function, and psychomotor function in older healthy adults, as well as adults with mild cognitive impairment.

www.thecatoctinbanner.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Fresh Fruits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy