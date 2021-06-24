the health jeanne

Welcome to the fresh fruit and vegetable season. So, get your taste buds ready! One of my favorites is fresh blueberries. I consider them a star among fruits!. Research shows that blueberries have been associated with several health benefits, including improved weight management and cognitive protection. Research on the relationship between blueberries and cognitive performance shows that the fruit protects delayed memory, executive function, and psychomotor function in older healthy adults, as well as adults with mild cognitive impairment.