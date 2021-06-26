Riverside Local School District is hiring

Photo by Max Fischer from Pexels

PAINESVILLE, OH — Riverside Local Side District is opening four positions at their school.

They need math teachers, school counselors, a maintenance worker, evening custodians and assistant cooks. The recruitment closes varied on June 24th, 25th, and 29th at 4 p.m.

The school needs certified math teachers to help students in their academics as well as their intellectual, emotional, psychological & physical well-being and maturation. Candidates will need Professional High School (7-12) License in Mathematics. The recruitment will close on June 25.

Certified long-term school counselors are needed with similar responsibilities as the Math Teacher’s position. They will need a license for pupil service as a school counselor. The recruitment will close on June 24.

The school is hiring a 12-months Maintenance I worker who will work eight hours, five days a week. They are responsible for all general maintenance throughout the school district and any additional duties. The recruitment will close on June 29.

The school needs 12-month evening custodians who will work Monday-Friday or Tuesday-Saturday. The position is responsible for keeping the school clean. The recruitment will close on June 29.

The school needs assistant cooks who will work 3 hours a day. They must have food production skills and the ability to use commercial kitchen equipment and comply with nutrition, health, and safety regulations. They are preferred to have Serv-Safe Certification and School food service training, including SNA certification. The recruitment will close on June 29.

Candidates can send their applications to Mallory Aliff at Mallory.Aliff@riversideschools.net and Michelle Gifford at Michelle.Gifford@riversideschools.net.

Details on the positions can be found at https://www.riversidelocalschools.com/Employment.aspx

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.