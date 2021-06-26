New FDA-Approved Drug Prevents, Treats Migraines
Until now, people have been able to take one type of medication to prevent migraines and another type to treat them once they start, but a new drug is touted for doing both. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved rimegepant (known by the brand name Nurtec) for both preventive and abortive use with migraine, a revolutionary step for people who suffer from the neurological condition, according to Dr. Sandhya Mehla, a specialist with the Headache Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute.healthnewshub.org