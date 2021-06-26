Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

New FDA-Approved Drug Prevents, Treats Migraines

By Susan McDonald
healthnewshub.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil now, people have been able to take one type of medication to prevent migraines and another type to treat them once they start, but a new drug is touted for doing both. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved rimegepant (known by the brand name Nurtec) for both preventive and abortive use with migraine, a revolutionary step for people who suffer from the neurological condition, according to Dr. Sandhya Mehla, a specialist with the Headache Center at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute.

