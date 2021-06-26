Cancel
Nashville, TN

Nashville Soccer Club announces new details and renderings for Century Farms Training Complex

Kelleigh Michanichou
Kelleigh Michanichou
 14 days ago

Bence Balla-Schottner/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Nashville Soccer Club has announced its newest future training complex at Century Farms in Antioch, Tennessee. Following the announcement, Nashville SC has also released the timeline of the construction and the building's rendering.

The training complex is one of Nashville SC's plans for the third quarter of 2021. The building is estimated to finish in late 2022. The property of Century Farms was also recently been closed.

“This is another great step forward for Nashville Soccer Club, on the back of the incredible progress made in completing our Youth Academy and the ongoing work on our outstanding new stadium, this is to some degree the final piece in the club’s infrastructure jigsaw,” said Nashville SC CEO, Ian Ayre.

“This practice facility will become the day-to-day workplace for our players and staff and will provide first class facilities for them to prepare for games day in, day out.

"It’s also important to say that we continue to feel proud to invite minority and disadvantaged businesses to be part of our journey both on our stadium construction and on this project where Moody Nolan and Pinnacle construction will play a key role in delivering this complex in the Antioch area, which is a key community for us and for soccer. This commitment comes from the top down with our ownership and our club being completely committed to embracing local, minority and disadvantaged businesses and communities in all areas.”

“We’re proud to be able to show people our early vision for the training complex,” said Brian Tibbs, Managing Partner and Director of Nashville Operations for Moody Nolan. “We will definitely share more details as they become available, but I expect fans in the Southeast community will be encouraged with what they see so far. We are ready to bring this vision to life.”

“We’ve reached an important milestone in this process, and we should be thankful of the work it’s taken to get to this point,” said Michael Carter, Managing Partner for Pinnacle Construction. “Now, our team is ready to hit the ground running and we couldn’t be more excited to do so. It’s time to get to work.

The Century Farms is a building with the initial purpose to be used for various occasions for local and regional events. It is located at Interstate 24 in Southeast Davidson County. The building will also feature a vast variety of major retail, office and multifamily and entertainment spaces that will be able to be accessed by the Hickory Hollow Parkway (Exit 60) interchange with easy access to both sides of I-24.

The building will add Nashville SC's portfolio followed by the new Nashville SC Stadium and the Academy Facility at Currey Ingram Academy. The Academy Facility will be the training venue for the club until the training complex is complete.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

