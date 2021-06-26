Tennessee Department of Education grants a total of $4.5 million to support future teachers

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — As part of the Grow Your Own program, the Tennessee Department of Education has granted a total of $4.5 million to thirteen Educator Preparation Providers across Tennessee. This funding is critical in forming relationships between Educator Preparation Providers (EPPs) and local school systems.

This second round of Grow Your Own grant awards will help more than fifty school districts across the state create or enhance state-recognized Grow Your Own partnerships.

"The department is thrilled to see Grow Your Own partnerships flourishing across the state to further boost the state’s teacher talent pipeline to provide all our students with a high-quality education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“This investment provides individuals with the opportunity to become a teacher for free and will continue to make Tennessee the best state to become and be a teacher. We are excited to continue to see the success of this program impact the state for years to come.”

The Department's current set of funding considerably increases the Grow Your Own program, totaling $6.5 million in sixty five partnerships between fourteen EPPs and sixty three school districts, building on the momentum of the first $2 million investment. As a result, approximately 650 prospective educators will be able to become Tennessee teachers for free.

Grow Your Own awards are intended to encourage collaborations between EPPs and districts in order to provide creative, no-cost paths to teaching by expanding EPP enrollment and improving the supply of competent teachers. These award funds will also help break down obstacles to teaching by covering all tuition, textbooks and fees for all selected participants, as well as offering dual licensing or initial license with an additional endorsement.

