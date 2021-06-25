The charts that matter: tech stocks hit new highs

In this week’s magazine, we’re taking a look at the private equity sector’s feeding frenzy in UK stockmarkets. Supermarket chain Morrisons is the latest target, but it won’t be the last. UK stocks are cheap compared to world markets, and even if a lot of other people haven’t recognised it, private equity investors have, and are sniffing around for bargains. That’s a good thing, says Matthew Lynn in his City View column. And John explains how you can buy in.