PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process:

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Case No. 21TD00000466 (2018TX1), 2H Investment Properties, LLC. To:171 W. Belvidere Road, LLC; William Vander Velde III; Occupants of; Lake County Trustee; Lake County Clerk; and all other persons/entities UNKNOWN having or claiming any right, interest or title in the following described real estate: Lot 45 in Curran Commons Subdivision, being a subdivision of part of the East Half of the Northeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 45 North, Range 10 East of the Third Principal Meridian, according to the Plat thereof recorded October 21, 2005 as Document No. 5880557, in Lake County, Illinois. Permanent Index No. 06-32-211-093 On June 16, 2021, 2H Investment Properties, LLC filed a Petition for Order of Tax Deed. The object of the plaintiff's petition is to foreclose on the Tax Sale Certificate for the delinquent taxes on real estate described above which was issued by the Lake County Treasurer on November 12, 2018. The taxes due under the certificate are for the 2017 tax year. The petition asks the court to direct the county clerk to issue a tax deed if the property is not redeemed from the sale on or before November 12, 2021, and that Petitioner, as grantee of tax deed be put in possession of said parcel of real estate. The Petition for Order of Tax Deed will be brought before the Lake County Circuit Court on December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 404. If you fail to redeem, the court may enter a judgment for the relief demanded in the petition. 2H Investment Properties, LLC, Petitioner Stuart E. Morgenstern, #6275553 Attorney for Petitioner 1 W. Laurel Street Pinckneyville, Illinois 62274 (618)357-5315 Published in Daily Herald June 23, 30, July 7, 2021 (4566372) , posted 07/05/2021.