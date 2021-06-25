Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process:

Titusville Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile proposes the upgrade of a water tank telecommunications facility and associated ground level equipment at 308 Moreland Dr, Franklin, Venango County, PA. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.

www.titusvilleherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Initiation#Po Box 361
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marin County, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Public Input Welcomed on Marin County Redistricting Process

The process of redrawing the boundaries between Marin County’s five supervisorial districts based on fresh 2020 U.S. Census data is underway, and the County will seek resident participation in the weeks and months ahead. Redistricting determines which neighborhoods are grouped together into a district for purposes of electing a supervisor....
North Barrington, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ANNUAL A...

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Village of North Barrington President and Board of Trustees shall hold a public hearing on July 21, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. at the North Barrington Village Hall, 111 Old Barrington Road, North Barrington, IL 60010. The purpose of the hearing is to present the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for Fiscal Year End 2022 ("Appropriation Ordinance") for the Village of North Barrington. The Appropriation Ordinance will be available for public review no later than ten (10) days prior to the public hearing on the Village's web site at www.northbarrington.org and at the Village Hall, 111 Old Barrington Road, North Barrington, IL 60010, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., excluding holidays. Any and all persons wishing to present testimony before the Village Board concerning the Appropriation Ordinance shall be present to do so. Additionally, comments may be submitted in writing to the Village Administrator at the above noted address or by email to jlobaito@northbarrington.org. The Village Board reserves the right to continue the hearing to a later date and time should that become necessary. John A. Lobaito Village Clerk Published in Daily Herald July 9, 2021 (4566611) , posted 07/09/2021.
CarsThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Accepting sealed...

Accepting sealed bids for a 2010 GMC Terrain VIN#2CTFLCEW8A6294440. Sealed bids will be opened 07/08/2021 @ 8:00 AM. Contact Lowrey Towing., Farrell for an appointment to view vehicle 724-346-6453.
Martin County, MNthetrumantribune.com

Martin County Public Notice

Wednesday, July 21, 20215:00-7:00 p.m.Windom Community Center1750 Cottonwood Lake DriveWindom, MN 56101. Martin County/Martin Soil and Water Conservation District as part of the Des Moines River Watershed Partnership, is sponsoring this event for residents within the Des Moines River Watershed to voice their concerns and talk with local agency staff about the resource issues in the watershed.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT C...

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Case No. 21TD00000466 (2018TX1), 2H Investment Properties, LLC. To:171 W. Belvidere Road, LLC; William Vander Velde III; Occupants of; Lake County Trustee; Lake County Clerk; and all other persons/entities UNKNOWN having or claiming any right, interest or title in the following described real estate: Lot 45 in Curran Commons Subdivision, being a subdivision of part of the East Half of the Northeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 45 North, Range 10 East of the Third Principal Meridian, according to the Plat thereof recorded October 21, 2005 as Document No. 5880557, in Lake County, Illinois. Permanent Index No. 06-32-211-093 On June 16, 2021, 2H Investment Properties, LLC filed a Petition for Order of Tax Deed. The object of the plaintiff's petition is to foreclose on the Tax Sale Certificate for the delinquent taxes on real estate described above which was issued by the Lake County Treasurer on November 12, 2018. The taxes due under the certificate are for the 2017 tax year. The petition asks the court to direct the county clerk to issue a tax deed if the property is not redeemed from the sale on or before November 12, 2021, and that Petitioner, as grantee of tax deed be put in possession of said parcel of real estate. The Petition for Order of Tax Deed will be brought before the Lake County Circuit Court on December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 404. If you fail to redeem, the court may enter a judgment for the relief demanded in the petition. 2H Investment Properties, LLC, Petitioner Stuart E. Morgenstern, #6275553 Attorney for Petitioner 1 W. Laurel Street Pinckneyville, Illinois 62274 (618)357-5315 Published in Daily Herald June 23, 30, July 7, 2021 (4566372) , posted 07/05/2021.
Rockwall County, TXroysecityheraldbanner.com

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town Commi...

ORDINANCE 2021-003 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF MOBILE CITY, TEXAS, REQUIRING LICENSES AND PERMITS FOR MANUFACTURED HOMES, MOBILE HOMES,. RECREATIONAL VEHICLES AND MOBILE HOME PARKS; ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING THE ENFORCEMENT OF THE TOWN’S ADOPTED BUILDING CODE FOR MANUFACTURED HOMES, MOBILE HOMES, RECREATIONAL VEHICLES AND MOBILE HOME PARKS; PROVIDING FOR CIVIL PENALTIES UP TO $1,000 PER VIOLATION, PER DAY; PROVIDING FOR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF;
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Estate of Elsie...

Estate of Elsie Lee Laslow, a/k/a Elsie L. Laslow, late of Farrell, Mercer County, Pennsylvania. Letters Testamentary in the above estate having been granted to the undersigned, all persons indebted to said estate are requested to make payment, and those having claims to present the same without delay to:. Janet...
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of June 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name Arthur...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEME...

The project is being funded with Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road grant funds provided by Crawford County Conservation District. The obligations imposed on the Owner by the financing agency shall apply to and be acceptable to the successful quoter(s). The Contractor shall be responsible for installing all necessary provided materials as directed by West Fallowfield Township and outlined within the quote documents.
Ypsilanti, MIcityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Flooding Update

The City of Ypsilanti has received several inches of rain over the past few days, and we are aware that many residents have had issues with basement flooding due to the rain. At the direction of the City Manager Frances McMullan, the city will be suspending the issuance of citations for trash placed at the curb to help residents clean up from the flood damage. Additionally, the city has reached out to our trash contractor to discuss expanding trash collection to ensure that those items damaged by the floods will be removed at the curb. We anticipate that there will be more information about this in the coming days.
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Health board awards Vollmar contract, raise

Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar is now a contracted employee. As part of the contract, she also received a $11,500 pay increase, raising her annual salary from $118,500 to $130,000. Vollmar previously was an at-will employee, but when the Health Department Board of Trustees updated its bylaws early...
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Committed to overhauling culture of the Public Service Commission

The Legislative Audit Division report released in late May on the Department of Public Service Regulation was fraught with violations. It was a financial-compliance audit to determine if the agency’s financial operations were properly conducted for the FY ending June 30, 2020. They found many concerns and offered recommendations for correction. The Legislative Audit committee met June 7 and was able to question the new PSC leadership on the startling audit findings.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URGENT: STOCKHOLDER VOTE SET FOR July 26, 2021. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company") (MDCA) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed stock-for -stock combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). The terms of the recently-amended merger agreement will result in current MDC shareholders retaining 31% of the equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 69% of the new entity. Including Stagwell's current ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is still expected to gain control of approximately 74% of the post-transaction combined company.
Mercer County, PAThe Herald

Classifieds

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the above estate have been granted to the undersigned Executrix/Executor. All persons indebted to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy