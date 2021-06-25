Kitchen Makeover Magic: The Top Reasons to Reface Instead of Replace

This article appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. Flexibility is fundamental to open-plan success, which can mean rethinking how you’ve used certain rooms for decades. Christy MacCormack discovered that in the process of renovating the kitchen of the 1970 Federal-style house in Bethesda, MD, she grew up in. “We wanted a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy,” Christy says—and she means everyone, since members of three generations have been sharing the home, including her and her husband, Mike. “The cramped, dark kitchen from the 1980s really needed an overhaul to function and flow efficiently.”