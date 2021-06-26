Testing for COVID-19 at Ethos Laboratories in Newport, Kentucky

In the Lab Photo by the CDC on Unsplash

Ethos Laboratories is located in Newport Kentucky. It is located at 29 E 6th St in Newport. It is a medical laboratory that is focused on pain management research and testing. The laboratory also runs screening tests for opioids and other drugs in patient samples.

I worked at Ethos Labs as a toxicologist for a little over a year. This was before COVID-19 and during that time, Ethos Labs was focused on pain management. When I joined Ethos Labs, it was still a relatively new lab and there were a few hundred employees. With COVID-19 striking the world in 2020, Ethos Labs is now adding COVID testing to its repertoire of services.

Recent news about Ethos Labs

Ethos Labs has recently announced that they are partnering with Agena Biosciences to utilize a new method to detect COVID-19 variants. Agena Biosciences utilizes mass spectrometry which is an analytical technique. It is hoped that the partnership between Ethos Labs and Agena Biosciences can result in new technologies to aid in COVID-19 variant detection. The prerequisite for this method is that it should fit in well with standard laboratory testing and protocols, minimize costs and have a rapid turnaround time.

Ethos Labs has already validated a test for detecting COVID-19 variants from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

Ethos Labs is also currently a COVID-19 vaccine location. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is provided at this location. You can schedule the vaccine on their website.

Working at Ethos

From my time working at Ethos, I can say that they are committed to providing the best testing services for their patients. They are constantly innovating for better testing procedures in their research laboratories and in the patient sample screening tests.

"Everything we do at Ethos is driven by our 12 core values, some of which include innovation, integrity, passion and customer focus. Our clinical staff is committed to providing the highest level of scientific expertise and customer support." - Ethos Laboratories Website

While nearby Cincinnati is known for its medical labs and big industries and research institutions, Ethos Labs is truly a hidden gem for the city of Newport.

If you are on the lookout for a medical lab that provides compliance testing, COVID-19 testing, and pain assessment, look no further than Ethos Labs in Newport, Kentucky.

Source: Ethos Labs, PR Newswire

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.