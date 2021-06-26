Charitable gaming in Alaska worth over $385 million in 2019, NRA Foundation top beneficiary
Documents published by the Alaska Department of Revenue – Tax Division show the NRA Foundation was the top beneficiary of charitable gaming in Alaska in 2019. Reports for 2020 have not been published yet. Legalized gaming in Alaska is limited to pull-tabs, raffles, lotteries, and bingo, and proceeds must provide “a means for permittees to generate net proceeds for political, educational, civic, public,charitable, patriotic, and religious uses in the state.”alaskalandmine.com