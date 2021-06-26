Charitable gaming in Alaska worth over $385 million in 2019, NRA Foundation top beneficiary

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The United States Department of Labor has awarded the State of Alaska with a $4 million grant to expand apprenticeship programs in the state. According to Anne Velardi, Apprenticeship Coordinator with the Alaska Department of Labor, the grant will be used to expand apprenticeship opportunities in Alaska, especially for underserved populations. “Our underserved populations could be rural people, it can be women, it can be people from various ethnic groups, it could be young people - many different ways to define that. But basically what we’re trying to do and what the federal government is trying to do is expand those opportunities and apprenticeships to as many people as possible.”