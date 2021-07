Xiaomi and Realme released amazing value for money mid-rangers in 2021. If you need the mid-ranger with the highest value for money, there are very high chances that you should opt for one of these two brands. In the midrange segment, Realme came up with the Narzo 30 Pro 5G delivering amazing specifications under every aspect, despite its affordable price tag. Its direct rival is the Xiaomi Mi 10i which has a lot in common with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and is sold in the same price range. This specs comparison will try to tell you which is the best between these two 5G best-buys.