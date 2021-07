Xiaomi Mi Mix 4's rumours have been popping up quite often lately as the device is expected to be launched soon in August. However, we still haven't seen any leaked images of the device until now despite the launch is just one month away (if the rumour is accurate). The good news is, some has taken matters into his/her own hands by creating the renders of the Mi Mix 4, showing us how the device could look like before the real stuff arrives.