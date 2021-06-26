Cancel
Nashville, TN

FCC: an insight to Emergency Broadband Benefit

Kelleigh Michanichou
Federal Communications Commission/Facebook

NASHVILLE, TN — Federal Communication Commission is launching The Emergency Broadband Benefit to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will benefited the community and connect households to wider opportunities and information of jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms and many more. The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Requirements needed to be the candidates of eligible households to receive the Emergency Broadband Benefit program are those who meet one of these criteria.

  • Possess an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year
  • Has received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
  • Has experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, and had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers
  • Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program

In order to apply to the program, eligible households can do one of the following options:

  • Contact a participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.
  • Go to http://getemergencybroadband.org/ to apply online
  • Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application or print a copy, and return it supported documents to:

Emergency Broadband Support Center

P.O. Box 7081

London, KY 40742

After you receive a notice that you have qualified for the program, households must contact a participating provider to select an Emergency Broadband Benefit eligible service plan.

