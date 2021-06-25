Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

Life Style Extra
 17 days ago

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 18.81 at 7128.78 points, a movement of 0.26%, showing a slight rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a heavily traded share, with around £1,855.2m (0.208%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 57% of the companies in the FTSE...

www.lse.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Holdings#Wpp#Ftse#Hikma Pharmaceuticals#Rolls Royce#Jd Sports#Anglo American#Crh#Ashtead Group#Wpp#Hik#Aveva Group#Avv#Weir Group#M G Plc#Mng#Intercontinental Hotels#Ihg#Vodafone#2 68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, recouping most of the losses of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The markets are boosts by materials, gold mining, financial and energy firms.
Stocksinvesting.com

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight energy and mining stocks on lower commodity prices, while gains in insurers led by Admiral Group (LON:ADML) helped cut some of the losses. British motor insurer Admiral rose 3.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the red as Covid concerns weigh

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Monday as worries about Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,072.86 as investors looked ahead to the start of the US earnings season - with results due this week from the likes of Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan - while the UK calendar will also pick up, with Burberry, Dunelm and Barratt Developments among those slated to report.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall amid Covid worries; Admiral bucks trend

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Monday despite a solid session in Asia, as worries about Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Last week's events appear to paint a narrative of some concern that the reflation trade is either in trouble, or merely being delayed, due to concern over rising Delta variant cases in Asia, which has prompted a number of countries including Japan, South Korea and Australia to reimpose tighter restrictions.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.07.21

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining and banking sector stocks. Miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), Exxaro (JO: EXXJ ) Resources and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) advanced 4.9%, 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Banking firms, Standard Bank (JO: SBKJ ) Group,...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down despite EU digital tax delay

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London and key European markets were trading mostly lower on Monday midday, amid a firm pound and continued concerns about the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and despite the EU putting its digital tax plan "on hold" during OECD talks. The index of London blue-chips was down...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Croda International (LON:CRDA) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).
MarketsThe Independent

Shares regain lost ground as miners soar in London

Stocks have gone some of the way to recover from Thursday’s nightmare session as they ended the week with a solidly green performance. Global markets bounced back from their bruising performance, including the FTSE 100, which registered a 1.3% rise. It left the index at 7,122 points, 91 higher than...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,330 ($30.44).
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE climbs back above 7,100, GBP higher, Oil rallies

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 reclaimed much of Thursday’s losses to close back above 7,100 after briefly dropping below 7,000 in yesterday’s trading session. Travel stocks were trading higher after a number of them reported a surge in bookings since the UK government eased some travel restriction. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday announced that UK passengers would not have to self isolate when they return from ‘amber’ list countries, such as Spain, France or Italy. EasyJet (LON:EZJ) said it had seen bookings jump 400% since the announcement.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a strong note on Friday, shrugging off data showing the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in May, and riding on gains in travel-related stocks and miners. Stocks found support as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors take stock of first-half 2021 returns

* Major U.S. indexes rally, Dow up most; small caps shine. * Financials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities sole loser. July 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INVESTORS TAKE STOCK...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.28%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining, Life Insurance/Assurance and Household Goods & Home Construction sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 1.28%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares close higher on commodities-led rally

* Miners rally 2.4%, top gainer on benchmark index. * Sydney faces lockdown extension (Updates to close) July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday helped by a rally in mining stocks as commodity prices remained robust, while Australian Pharmaceutical Industries surged on a takeover offer from Wesfarmers. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liberum Capital Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,270

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,142.60 ($14.93).
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for AimMaster2018

Fishbon3, that's the reason I have invested here, and yes passmore, initially, I got in at 23p and sold at 44p. the recent news and the last 6 months, there's enough to say, share price hasn't moved accordingly to good news. major holders are still holding and just surprised I am able to add at these levels. So yes av got in at a low price. And simply increasing to my volume. For me, JL came out after trading statement and stated company is in better shape than its ever been. What gives me more comfort is Tim weller, who only joined couple of months ago, Invested 100 k of his own money, so clearly he likes what he sees, not only that, timing is key, it was just before the closing period. Before the results are out. So yeah the last possible opportunity insider was able to buy, and he bought it. That alone shows confidence. Remember, he's cfo, dealing with finances, and worked for a billion pound compnay g4s.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London close: Buoyant travel plays help positive finish

(Sharecast News) - London stocks managed a positive finish on Friday, following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors mulled the latest UK GDP figures. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.3% at 7,121.88, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 1.13% at 22,909.32. Sterling was also in the...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Big 3 Wall Street indices set record closing highs

July 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BIG 3 WALL STREET INDICES SET RECORD CLOSING HIGHS (1615. EDT/2015 GMT) Stocks on Wall Street rebounded in a broad rally on Friday.
TennisLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

TRADING UPDATES: JD Sports vows diversity, Sainsbury faces mini-revolt. IN BRIEF: Bidstack signs partnership with Rebound for tennis game. (Sharecast News) - In-game advertising technology company Bidstack announced an exclusive partnership with Belgrade-based Nordeus, part of the Nasdaq-listed Take-Two Interactive Software, and best known for its flagship game, Top Eleven.

Comments / 0

Community Policy