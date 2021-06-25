Cancel
FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

Life Style Extra
 16 days ago

At 17:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 26.1 at 7136.07 points, a movement of 0.37%, showing a gentle rise in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a well traded share, with approximately £5,268.0m (0.560%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 68% of the companies in the FTSE...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Holdings#Wpp#Hikma Pharmaceuticals#Ftse#International Airlines#Iag#Jd Sports#Wpp#Bhp Group#Ashtead Group#Weir Group#Intermediate Capital#M G Plc#Mng#Vodafone#Whitbread#Wtb#Ihg#Royal Mail#Rmg
