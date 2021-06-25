FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,142.60 ($14.93).