FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

Fishbon3, that's the reason I have invested here, and yes passmore, initially, I got in at 23p and sold at 44p. the recent news and the last 6 months, there's enough to say, share price hasn't moved accordingly to good news. major holders are still holding and just surprised I am able to add at these levels. So yes av got in at a low price. And simply increasing to my volume. For me, JL came out after trading statement and stated company is in better shape than its ever been. What gives me more comfort is Tim weller, who only joined couple of months ago, Invested 100 k of his own money, so clearly he likes what he sees, not only that, timing is key, it was just before the closing period. Before the results are out. So yeah the last possible opportunity insider was able to buy, and he bought it. That alone shows confidence. Remember, he's cfo, dealing with finances, and worked for a billion pound compnay g4s.