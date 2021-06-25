Cancel
Stocks

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 25/06/2021

Life Style Extra
 16 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 20.13 at 7130.1 points, a movement of 0.28%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Vodafone (VOD) was a well traded share, with approximately £16,519.40m (0.474%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 64% of the companies in the FTSE 100...

