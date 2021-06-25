Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms are “immoral’ and will prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Friday the reforms would not stop claims being made through courts. They “do not in any way restrict the possibility of bringing civil suits to seek damages, irrespective of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin,” the ministry said. The Israeli Embassy had charged that the changes being processed in parliament would “make it impossible” for seized Jewish property to be returned. The U.S. was also critical of the changes, urging Poland not to follow through with them.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Restitution#Ap#Jewish#Foreign Ministry#The Israeli Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Germany's Armin Laschet is ready to be China's puppet

In late September, Germans will elect a new parliament and government. Polls show a tight race between Annalena Baerbock's center-left Green Party and Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right CDU-CSU alliance. After nearly 16 years in power, Merkel is retiring and making way for Armin Laschet. Unfortunately, Laschet is likely to be even worse for U.S. interests than Merkel has been.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Poland is defying Israel’s demand for restitution for Jews who perished during the Holocaust.

Poland is defying Israel’s demand for restitution for Jews who perished during the Holocaust. According to the Associated Press, Poland and Israel are seeking a diplomatic solution to a growing conflict over Poland’s proposed revisions to restitution regulations, which Israel and Jewish organizations claim will prohibit claims on property taken during the Holocaust and in communist Poland.
Middle Eastjack1065.com

Israel summons Polish envoy over Holocaust property bill

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel summoned Poland’s ambassador on Sunday to express its “deep disappointment” over a Polish bill that critics say will make it harder for Jews to recover property seized by the country’s Nazi occupiers during World War Two and then kept by post-war communist rulers, the foreign ministry said.
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Polish ambassador to Israel summoned over bill affecting restitution

Tel Aviv — Poland's ambassador to Israel was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday over a proposed Polish law that Israel says will affect Holocaust property restitutions. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw announced that the charge d'affairs of the Israeli embassy has been summoned for Monday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Back in Poland’s politics Tusk wants peace among opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former top European Union leader who recently took the helm of Poland’s strongest opposition party appealed Tuesday for a “non-aggression pact” among the opponents of the country’s right-wing government. Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who served as president of the European Council, met...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Italian coalition overcomes divisions to back justice reform

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad unity government has overcome deep divisions to agree to a contested justice reform, which the European Union has demanded as part of a deal to unlock billions of euros in recovery funds. Italy has long been dogged by a dysfunctional,...
Politicsinvesting.com

Lithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. The government said the military-style wire coil would cost 4.9 million euros ($5.81 million)...
Politicsmix929.com

Lithuania to propose sanctions on Belarus for flying illegal migrants to EU border

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania will propose on Monday expanding European Union sanctions on Belarus for sending illegal migrants across the border into the EU, its foreign affairs minister’s spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. “We will propose to consider gradually expanding sectorial sanctions”, the spokeswoman said. European Union foreign ministers are...
Politicswcn247.com

EU border agency to "significantly" step up Lithuania help

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union’s border agency is pledging to “significantly” step up its support to Lithuania “due to the growing migratory pressure at Lithuania’s border with Belarus” that the Baltic nation is trying to contain. The decision by Frontex, the agency that coordinates border control between EU member states and third countries, was announced late Saturday following a video call between Frontex’s chief and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Lithuania said the reinforcements pledged by Frontex were expected to reach Lithuania by July 15 and some armed border patrols and additional translators arrived over the weekend. More than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus in the past two months — 20 times more than in all of last year.
Lawwcn247.com

Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a win for LGBTQ rights. The court last year ruled that an existing surrogacy law that expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples was unlawful. At the time, it gave the government a year to draw up a new law. On Sunday, it said that the state had not amended the law and the court “cannot abide the continued serious damage to human rights" and would strike down the discriminatory clauses. The change will take effect in six months. LGBTQ activists are praising the decision.
Protestswcn247.com

Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group

BERLIN (AP) — The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran’s theocratic rulers. Iranian media reported that the country’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Slovenia’s envoy in Tehran over a video message by the EU nations’ prime minister at the event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The group is the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which is considered a terror organization by Iran and was once designated as such by the United States and the European Union. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was among those who delivered speeches by video at the event Saturday.
Electionswcn247.com

Not just Catholic men: German candidate pledges diversity

BERLIN (AP) — The leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor has pledged to emphasize diversity during the election campaign and in Germany’s next government if he wins in September. Armin Laschet’s center-right Christian Democratic Union was criticized recently for featuring only white models on its election posters. Laschet told public broadcaster ARD that “the diversity in our society will play a role in the election campaign." The 60-year-old insisted that he would aim for gender balance and a fair regional representation in his Cabinet. Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, won the nomination of Merkel’s Union bloc earlier this year in a contest between three men.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel freezes funds it says aid attackers' families

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Security Cabinet has frozen nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians. It says the sum represents the amount of money the Palestinians transferred to alleged attackers and their families last year. Under interim peace agreements, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the cash-strapped Palestinians. Israel has long objected to the Palestinian “martyrs fund,” which provides stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives, killed, wounded or imprisoned in fighting with Israel.
Societybaltimorenews.net

French official's remarks on vaccines "racism": Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The remarks by a French official of not recognizing Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines were "a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism," a spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry has said, according to an article published on the website of Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT) recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy