Afghans who worked as interpreters for US troops hold rally

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
 16 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military have rallied near the American Embassy in Kabul, protesting the red tape that stands in the way of their leaving Afghanistan. There has been a push to get Afghan interpreters and others who helped the U.S. out of the country as American and NATO troops complete their pullout. The protesters on Friday say they're victims of a bureaucratic nightmare as they try to escape abroad. Many — even those who have not been directly threatened — say they fear for their lives, despite assurances from the Taliban they won't be targeted.

Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak's envoy, Ahmad Khan, warns of deploying militia

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Saturday warned that deployment of militias against Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. As per Geo News, on Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan -- whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 -- vowed to back...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Afghan government mobilizes troops to recover an important border post

The Afghan government prepares this Saturday a deployment of its troops to try to recover a key border post with Iran taken by the Taliban, which on Friday claimed to have 85% of the territory under their control. On the eve, the insurgents conquered the Islam Qala pass, through which...
Foreign Policyhawaiitelegraph.com

China blames US for Afghan issue amid troops withdrawal

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): China has blamed the United States for the ongoing security crisis in Afghanistan and said Washington is withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country by dumping the war on the Afghan people. "The US disregards its responsibilities and duties and withdraws troops from Afghanistan hastily,...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan women carry guns in streets, protest Taliban as country struggles

Women have taken up arms in heavily-contested regions of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make nationwide gains during the US military’s withdrawal. The US continued its drawdown of troops, keeping to President Biden’s promised deadline, which aims for a full withdrawal by Sept. 11 – a date he said Thursday would now be Aug. 31. However, Afghanistan has already struggled to stand on its own.
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
MilitaryNorth Platte Telegraph

Brewer: The lesson of Afghanistan War

The president of the United States has ordered the U.S. military out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 of this year. This withdrawal of troops is called a “retrograde” operation. It is the most difficult and risky of all tasks you can ask soldiers to do in combat. Retrograde operations are...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban militants say progress made in talks with Afghans in Tehran

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Taliban militants say progress has been made in talks with a delegation of Afghan government representatives in Tehran on finding a political solution to the escalating violence in the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghan troops tell of carrying wounded to Tajikistan after commanders fled

Afghan soldiers have described carrying their wounded comrades across the border to Tajikistan after being abandoned by their commanders when the Taliban seized a key border crossing. The soldiers -- part of a group of more than 1,000 who fled to Tajikistan when the insurgents took Shir Khan Bandar at the end of June -- were talking to AFP this week after being flown back to Afghanistan. As they spoke the Taliban were making sweeping advances across Afghanistan, and now claim to be in control of 85 percent of the country. Their latest offensive started in early May as the United States and NATO began the final troop withdrawal following a 20-year occupation sparked by the September 11 attacks.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.
POTUSNewsweek

Jen Psaki Says U.S. Will Have No 'Mission Accomplished' Moment Pulling Out Of Afghanistan

The White House said Thursday that there would be no declaration of victory amid the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. "We're not going to have a 'mission accomplished' moment, in this regard. It's a 20-year war that has not been won militarily," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing. "We are proud of the men and women who have served."

